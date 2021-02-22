EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A man was arrested in connection with the suspected hit-and-run deaths of two people in Washington state, authorities said.

A 27-year-old man who was not immediately identified was detained by police following the deaths on Highway 524 in Bothell Friday, The Daily Herald reported.

The Washington State Patrol said the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were discovered by a jogger around 10 a.m. about 15 feet (4.6 meters) from the side of the highway.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released.

A state trooper said he was inside a 7-Eleven searching security footage for images of cars that passed the store about a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of the crash scene. While he was there, a Chevy Malibu with a damaged front windshield and cracked right side arrived at the store.

“The clerk points out the window at this car that just pulled up to the gas station,” Trooper Rocky Oliphant said.

The man told police he drove to work on Highway 524 at 5:30 a.m. and thought he hit something, but believed it was a garbage can.

He was arrested for investigation of two counts of hit and run in a fatal crash.

