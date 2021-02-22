The White House said Monday it still sees a path for Neera Tanden to win confirmation as director of the Office of Management and Budget despite growing opposition in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Joseph Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, announced last week that he plans to vote against her confirmation, throwing her nomination into jeopardy and leaving the Biden administration needing the support of at least one GOP senator.

Those hopes took a hit Monday after Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah announced they would not back the nomination of Ms. Tanden, who has served as president of the Center for American Progress, a liberal advocacy group.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the daily briefing that the administration will continue to support her nomination.

“The president nominated her because he believes she’d be a stellar OMB director,” Ms. Psaki said. “She’s tested. She’s a leading policy expert. She has led a think tank in Washington that has done a great deal of work on policy issues, but has done a great deal of bipstians work as well.”

Asked whether the White House believes she can survive the opposition to her confirmation, Ms. Psaki said, “We do.”

Ms. Tanden has come under fire for previous comments she had made, including on social media against members of both parties.

