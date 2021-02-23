President Biden said Tuesday the U.S. has “no closer friend than Canada” as he kicked off an unusual bilateral meeting — a Zoom call, essentially — with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss COVID-19, climate change, refugees and migration.

Mr. Biden broke with his counterpart on day one of his presidency by nixing the Keystone XL pipeline that is vital to fossil-fuel interests in Canada’s western provinces. But the two leaders lavished praise upon each other Tuesday and reiterated their pledge to reengage on climate issues.

“U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years,” Mr. Trudeau said, before repeating his comments in French.

Mr. Biden said the leaders would also discuss China and how “democracy can still deliver for our people.”

“There are a lot of leaders around the world who are trying to make the argument autocracy works better. Empowering the full participation of our people, expanding opportunity and equity for everybody, ensuring the benefits of growth are shared more broadly — that’s how we’re going to win the battle for the future,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who joined Mr. Biden, highlighted her teenage years in Montreal and said the experience revealed “our two countries’ shared values.”

Chrystia Freeland, the Canadian deputy prime minister, said she was proud to see the first female vice president of the U.S.

“We have a real responsibility now to show that democracies can deliver,” she said, also repeating herself in French.

The virtual session reflected the unusual times. Normally, foreign leaders are greeted with fanfare at the West Wing entrance along the White House driveway or South Portico.

The leaders planned to offer remarks after their meeting but not take reporters’ questions, as was customary before the pandemic.

“I look forward to seeing you in person in the future,” Mr. Biden told Mr. Trudeau. “The United States has no closer friend than Canada.”

