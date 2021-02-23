Intelligence assessments shared with top security officials at the U.S. Capitol before the Jan. 6 attack concluded that there was only a “remote” chance of violence that day, former Capitol security officials told Senators Tuesday.

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said intelligence shared by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security was inaccurate.

“A clear lack of accurate and complete intelligence across several federal agencies contributed to this event and not poor planning by the U.S. Capitol Police,” he said.

Mr. Sund is one of several security officials who will be grilled by members of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs and Senate Rules committees during the first major hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol.

During his testimony, Mr. Sund told lawmakers that he relied on accurate information from federal agencies to establish security plans, but none of the intelligence shared by agencies was correct.

“None of the intelligence we received predicted what actually occurred,” he said.

Paul D. Irving, the former sergeant at arms for the U.S. House of Representatives said intelligence shared by federal agencies compared the protests planned for Jan. 6 to be similar to a Nov. 2020 rally by pro-Trump supporters. The rally was relatively peaceful outside some minor civil disturbances.

“The intelligence was not that there would be a coordinated assault on the Capitol, nor was that contemplated in any of the inter-agency discussions that I attended before the attack,” Mr. Irving told lawmakers.

“We all believed the plan met the threat and we were prepared,” he said.

Mr. Irving is one of several security officials who will be grilled by members of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs and Senate Rules committees during the first major hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

During his testimony, he told lawmakers that none of the federal agencies forecasted the level of violence seen during the assault.

“And for each of the days leading up to January 6 — and indeed on January 6 itself — the [U.S. Capitol Police] issued a daily intelligence report in which it assessed the potential for civil disobedience arrests as ‘remote’ to ‘improbable,” Mr. Irving said.

Mr. Sund said the rioters “came prepared for war” during the assault on the Capitol. He described rioters beating police officers with “fists, pipes, sticks, bats, metal barricades and flag poles.”

“I have been in policing for almost 30 years and in that time I have been involved in a number of critical incidents and responded to a number of horrific scenes,” he said. “The events on January 6, 2021 constituted the worst attack on law enforcement that I have seen in my entire career.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.