Former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia says he isn’t running for the Senate in 2022.

“After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022,” Mr. Perdue said in a statement Tuesday. “This a personal decision, not a political one.”

The Republican lost reelection to Democrat Jon Ossoff in the Georgia runoff races last month.

Mr. Perdue flirted with making a political comeback next year when Democrat Raphael Warnock faces reelection.

Mr. Warnock emerged victorious in his runoff race last month against Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Ms. Loeffler had been appointed to the seat following the resignation of fellow Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Mr. Warnock is now filling out the remainder of Mr. Isakson’s term, which runs through 2022.

Republicans are focused on flipping the seat. Ms. Loeffler is thought to be eyeing a bid.

Former Rep. Doug Collins is also considered a possible contender.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.