Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on Tuesday told lawmakers there is evidence of “significant coordination among rioters” to carry out the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In testimony before two Senate committees, Mr. Sund told lawmakers that rioters arrived with climbing gear, explosives and chemical spray, indicating that they had arrived at the Capitol prepared to cause chaos.

He also said the way the rioters approached the building showed evidence of coordination, and bombs planted near the building were an effort to drive resources away from the Capitol.

“The fact that the group that attacked our west front….approximately 20 minutes before the event over at the Ellipse ended, which means they were planning on our agency not being at what they can full strength,” he said.

“And then also the fact that we’re dealing with two pipe bombs that were specifically, you know, set off the edge of our perimeter to, what I suspect, draw resources away. I think there was significant coordination with this attack,” Mr. Sund continued.

Robert J. Contee III, acting chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police, said he agreed the attack was preplanned.

“I think there were hand signals that were being used by several of the insurrectionists,” Chief Contee said. “There were radio communication by several individuals that were involved. I certainly believe it was coordinated.”

