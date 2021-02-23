HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu police said Tuesday they had arrested a woman for driving under the influence of an intoxicant after she was observed driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Police did not identify the woman but Hawaii News Now identified her as state Rep. Sharon Har.

Har’s legislative office told The Associated Press she would issue a statement on the matter. Har didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

Honolulu police said they arrested a 52-year-old woman at 10:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Piikoi and Beretania Street. Honolulu Police Department spokesperson Sarah Yoro didn’t identify the individual arrested.

House Speaker Scott Saiki in a statement called the incident “unfortunate.”

“We are wishing Representative Har and her family the best right now,” he said.

Har is a Democrat who represents Kapolei and Makakilo. She was first elected to the state House in 2006. She is also an attorney specializing in real estate, land use and construction litigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.