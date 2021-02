INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police shot and critically wounded a person who opened fire during a traffic stop Tuesday, a spokesman said.

The person shot was in critical condition and taken to a hospital, Lt. Shane Foley of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. on the city’s east side.

The officer was not hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

