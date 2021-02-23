President Biden plans to travel to Houston on Friday as the state continues to deal with the fallout from massive power outages after the recent severe winter weather.

“The president will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts, progress toward recovery, and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden will also visit a health center where coronavirus vaccines are being distributed.

She said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now allowing homeowners and renters in 31 additional counties to apply for individual disaster assistance.

Mr. Biden’s major disaster declaration last week initially unlocked assistance for people in 77 of the hardest-hit counties in the state.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had called for individual assistance to be made available to all 254 counties in the state.

