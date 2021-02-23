By - Associated Press - Tuesday, February 23, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A man has died after a shooting in Tucson’s midtown area, according to police.

They said officers responded to reported shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers found a man who was later pronounced dead on the scene.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police said they believe all parties involved in the shooting are in custody, but they didn’t disclose any other information.

Detectives said their investigation was ongoing.

