SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna told lawmakers on Tuesday that his company has not discovered how hackers breached his company since the intrusion was publicly disclosed late last year.

The U.S. government has pointed to Russia as likely responsible for the SolarWinds intrusion, which the government has said compromised nine federal agencies and 100 private-sector companies while exposing 18,000 total public- and private-sector groups to becoming potential victims as well.

Mr. Ramakrishna, who took the helm of the company after the hack’s public disclosure, told the Senate Intelligence Committee that his company has narrowed down the potential origins of the hack.

“On SolarWinds, I’m not sure I’ve heard yet, do we know what the initial entry point into the network was?” asked Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the intelligence committee’s top-ranking Republican, at Tuesday’s hearing.

“Senator, our investigation on how, which is the initial entry point, is still active at this point,” Mr. Ramakrishna said. “We have had a number of hypotheses over the last couple of months working with our investigation partners. We’ve been able to narrow them down now to about three, which I hope will help us conclude to one.”

Mr. Ramakrishna said investigators are still sifting through terabytes of data to determine whether pinpointing the entry point is possible.

