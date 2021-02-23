IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman and her adult son were identified as participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after the FBI received a tip from one of the family’s longtime acquaintances, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Videos posted to social media and surveillance video at the Capitol also confirmed that Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Jr. were part of the mob that illegally entered the building, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.

Salvador Sandoval, 23, is shown on surveillance video pushing two officers with the Metropolitan Police Department, and trying to grab the shield of a third, the document states.

Deborah Sandoval, 54, and her son were arrested on Friday in Des Moines and have been released from custody pending further proceedings.

Both are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Deborah Sandoval is also charged with disrupting the orderly conduct of government, while her son is charged with obstructing law enforcement.

FBI agent Eric Lopez wrote that he received a tip about the Sandovals’ involvement from a person who has known the family for more than 10 years and routinely communicates with Deborah Sandoval on social media.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.