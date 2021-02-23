Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mitt Romney of Utah on Tuesday released new details of their plan to increase the federal minimum wage to $10 per hour and prevent employers from hiring illegal immigrants in the process.

The Republican senators’ plan would increase the wage from $7.25 per hour to $10 within five years and then index it to inflation.

The increase would not happen until after the COVID-19 crisis passes. There would be a more gradual phase-in for businesses with fewer than 20 employees.

The plan would require all employers to use the E-Verify system, which includes an 18-month phase-in period. E-Verify is currently a voluntary system to check employees’ immigration status.

“Ending the black market for illegal labor will open up jobs for Americans,” Mr. Cotton said. “Raising the minimum wage will allow Americans filling those jobs to better support their families. Our bill does both.”

The plan also increases penalties on companies that hire illegal immigrants and requires workers 18 and older to provide their employer a photo ID.

The new framework comes as congressional Democrats push to include a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

It’s unclear whether Democrats’ plan would pass muster with Senate rules — or if Democrats even have the votes to muscle it through the 50-50 split Senate.

Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said a hike to $15 per hour shouldn’t be included under the fast-track process Democrats are using to thwart a possible filibuster.

Mr. Manchin said this week he could support an increase to $11 per hour, which liberal Democrats are likely to reject.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.