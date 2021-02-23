COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia woman has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of another woman who died several days later from her injuries.

Prosecutors have amended charges against Elizabeth Emily Dye, 25, charging her with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of Maya Leah Wootton, 33, of Columbia, television station KOMU reported.

Police called to a home on Feb. 15 to check on the well-being of a resident found Wootton inside suffering from a gunshot wound. Wootton was taken to an area hospital, where she died Thursday from her injuries.

Police said Dye and a man, 34-year-old Lucas Gordon Harper of Columbia, also were in the home when officers arrived there, and the pair were initially charged with assault. Investigators have said Harper told officers he saw Dye shoot Wootton, then rifle through Wootton‘s belongings looking for anything of value.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.