California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday he will help President Biden build on Obamacare and confront the “enormous challenges” of the COVID-19 pandemic if he’s confirmed as health secretary, as he sought to lock down the Democratic votes needed to stiff-arm vocal GOP opposition.

Mr. Becerra, a lawyer by training, relied heavily on his personal narrative as the son of Mexican immigrants to Sacramento in making his case for confirmation before the Senate Health Committee. He said his parents taught him to “earn the American dream” but would be astonished by the inequities and stumbling blocks put in front of U.S. workers searching for well-being amid the pandemic.

“I understand the enormous challenges before us,” Mr. Becerra testified. “I am humbled by the task and I’m ready for it.”

He highlighted his work on things like COVID-19 treatments — at one point, he said rural residents will not be ignored — and the opioids crisis as Republicans pointed to his “radical” positions on abortion, COVID-19 restrictions and the government’s role in health insurance.

The Department of Health and Human Services is a sprawling part of the government that oversees federal insurance programs and public health. It’s been operating without a Senate-confirmed leader for the first months of the Biden administration, even as the country confronts the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the urgency of this crisis, I’m hopeful that after this hearing and the finance hearing tomorrow, the Senate will move quickly to confirm Attorney General Becerra,” Senate Health Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray said.

Conservatives and pro-life groups said Mr. Becerra’s record is nothing to admire, arguing he put abortion clinics ahead of churches as California navigated societal closures during the COVID-19. They also cried foul over his defense of Obamacare’s contraception mandate as nuns and others said the rules violated their beliefs.

The top Republican on the panel, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, worried Mr. Becerra would be too heavy-handed in dealing with drugmakers, potentially upending progress in fighting diseases and future pandemics.

Sen. Susan Collins, a centrist Republican and key swing vote, urged Mr. Becerra to listen to an array of voices in helping students get back to school safely — critics say Mr. Biden isn’t meeting his pledges — and got the nominee to commit to funding and resources for long-term care facilities hit hard by COVID-19.

Mr. Becerra also faced pressure from the left. Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent and sponsor of single-payer health care, wanted to know what Mr. Becerra would do to guarantee coverage for all Americans and lower drug costs.

The nominee said Mr. Biden would build on the 2010 health law to plug holes in coverage.

“I believe that we are moving in that direction and President Biden is committed,” Mr. Becerra said. “He has said, without mistake, that we are going to build on the Affordable Care Act.”

Mr. Becerra rose to prominence as a staunch defender of Obamacare as a group of red states challenges its validity before the Supreme Court. The Republican plaintiffs said congressional changes to the law’s penalty for shirking health insurance made the entire program invalid.

Many of the justices seemed skeptical of the GOP’s argument, meaning Mr. Becerra and allies could be victorious later this year.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, introduced Mr. Becerra as a leader willing to work across the aisle, pointing to his work in fighting tobacco use among youth and combat the opioids crisis.

Her state counterpart, Sen. Alex Padilla of California, highlighted Mr. Becerra’s focus on equity as the pandemic and vaccination efforts reveal racial disparities in public health.

If confirmed, Mr. Becerra would be the first Latino to head the department.

Democrats can muscle Mr. Becerra across the finish line with unified support from Democrats in the chamber, split 50-50, with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

They’re hoping to avoid the fate of Neera Tanden, whose nomination to be Mr. Biden’s budget director is in serious jeopardy after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia decided to reject her and Democrats struggled to find Republican support to make up for it.

In a series of statements, pro-life groups on Tuesday said confirming Mr. Becerra would be a major mistake.

“Confirming this nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services will only further divide America,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life. “Americans deserve a well-qualified professional with real medical experience at the helm of HHS, not a puppet for big abortion.”

