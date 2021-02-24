LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada man has confessed to killing three teenagers in 1996 in what had previously been unsolved cases, an arrest report said.

Prosecutors charged Willis Davis, 43, in connection with three North Las Vegas homicides from almost 25 years ago, the court records said.

Davis told police he was a teenaged member of the GPK gang at the time of the killings and that the shootings were the result of gang violence, according to his arrest report.

After Davis was arrested earlier this month on a gun charge, he told officers that he wanted to confess to the killings, the arrest report said. It was unclear why Willis confessed.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Davis who might comment on his behalf.

Davis has been charged with three counts of murder with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. He was not granted bail and was appointed a public defender. His next court date is scheduled for Thursday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.