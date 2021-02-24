President Biden is signing an executive order on Wednesday that directs his administration to conduct a 100-day review of U.S. supply chains as automakers deal with a shortage of crucial parts.

The order will direct federal agencies to review vulnerabilities in supply chains for drugs, minerals, semiconductors, and batteries for electric vehicles.

It also will call for a broader one-year review in areas like biological preparedness, the energy sector, transportation, and food and agricultural supply chains.

“The United States must ensure that production shortages, trade disruptions, natural disasters and potential actions by foreign competitors and adversaries never leave the United States vulnerable again,” the White House said.

The shortage of semiconductor chips, which are used in the manufacturing of cars, computers, and household appliances, came about after demand for auto chips plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

That led to a decrease in production, and demand has rallied back much more quickly than expected.

“Right now, semiconductor manufacturing is a dangerous weak spot in our economy and in our national security. That has to change,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said this week. “We cannot rely on foreign processors for the chips. We cannot let China get ahead of us in chip production.”

Mr. Schumer said lawmakers are crafting a legislative package that will strengthen the U.S. semiconductor industry and try to cut down reliance on imports, notably from China.

Mr. Biden is expected to meet with members of Congress at the White House on Wednesday to talk through some of these issues.

Lawmakers have raised concerns throughout the coronavirus pandemic about the United States’ reliance on China for major goods, notably on products like personal protective equipment and other items vital to combating the public health crisis.

Mr. Schumer said Congress is looking at approving emergency funding to implement part of the package.

The share of global semiconductor production capacity in the U.S. has decreased from 37% in 1990 to 12% now, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

