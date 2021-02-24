The nation’s capital on Wednesday reached the grim milestone of more than 1,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has proclaimed the day as “A Day of Remembrance for Lives Lost to COVID-19.”

“These beautiful souls who passed were grandparents, parents, siblings, cousins, neighbors, classmates, colleagues, friends, and loved ones,” the mayor said in a statement. “This tragic milestone is a reminder that this pandemic has forever changed families and communities. Even when the pandemic ends, for many, the pain and loss will still be there.”

Houses of worship in the city are “encouraged” to concurrently honor the lives lost at 6 p.m., Miss Bowser said.

Earlier this week, the nationwide death toll due to the virus grew to more than 500,000.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.