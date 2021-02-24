CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - Prosecutors have announced a death penalty indictment against a man now accused of having killed not only his girlfriend but also her 3-year-old child, whose body has never been found.

The Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday that 21-year-old Desean Brown is now charged with two counts of aggravated murder as well as abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering.

Brown was earlier charged with having killed 29-year-old Nyteisha Lattimore on or about Dec. 5 in her apartment in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati. Her body was found about a week later near a bridge in downtown Cincinnati. The county coroner said she died of stab wounds.

The body of 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore was never recovered despite a search of 180 miles of the Ohio river by police and volunteers. Police say the child’s blood was found on a blanket recovered with his mother’s body and his stroller was found in the river nearby.

“He chose to kill Nylo in an incredibly barbaric method,” Prosecutor Joe Deters said at a press conference Wednesday. “I still have nightmares about this.”

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Brown, who pleaded not guilty earlier to charges in the case.

