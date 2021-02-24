Fierce loyalty and a genuine sense of connection remains among those who voted for and continue to support former President Donald Trump.

“A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of Trump voters shows that the former president commands undying loyalty from this segment of the voting population, which could cause significant reverberations in 2022 and 2024,” reports an analysis of the findings from university researchers.

“The exclusive Suffolk University/USA Today re-call poll, which surveyed a sample of previous voters from national and state elections who had indicated they were planning to vote for Trump, found a majority (54%) of Trump supporters said that they feel more loyalty to Donald Trump than to the Republican Party (34%). If Trump formed a third party, 46% would support the Trump Party, while 27% would back the Republican Party, with 27% undecided as to where they stand between the two,” the analysis said.

It also cite the intensity of emotions among the Trump fans.

“These voters more than identify with Donald Trump,” says David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. “They feel like they are part of him. Many of these voters feel no real connection to government or Washington, D.C. but they are still very connected to Trump.”

The survey of 1,000 “Trump respondents” was conducted Feb. 15-20.

TRUMP FEELINGS OF YESTERYEAR

Other research confirms the unflinching affection that Trump fans have for the former president. The aforementioned emotional status of Trump voters has been quantified over the years by other curious pollsters. Here’s what was said about these voters in a different political age, on Aug. 9, 2018.

“In the wake of Donald Trump‘s 2016 election victory, an overwhelming majority of those who said they had voted for him had ‘warm’ feelings for him. By this spring, more than a year into Trump’s presidency, the feelings of these same Trump voters had changed very little,” noted the Pew Research Center.

“In March, 82% of those who reported voting for Trump — and whom researchers were able to verify through voting records as having voted in 2016 — said they felt ‘warmly’ toward Trump, with 62% saying they had ‘very warm’ feelings toward him,” the pollster, citing a total of 3,014 “valid” U.S. voters over four surveys fielded in April 2016, September 2016, November 2016 and March 2018.

HILLARY’S NOVEL IDEA

Former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has yet another identity. That would be “novelist.”

Mrs. Clinton is currently penning “State of Terror,” described by the Simon & Schuster Books as a “novel of unsurpassed thrills and incomparable insider expertise.”

And the plot?

“State of Terror follows a novice Secretary of State who has joined the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage. A series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray, and the secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most. This high-stakes thriller of international intrigue features behind-the-scenes global drama informed by details only an insider could know,” Simon & Schuster says.

And there you go. The book arrives in October, and likely with news of a future film or Netflix series based on it.

HERE COMES THE SCIENCE

“Politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic had a powerful influence over adherence to social distancing guidelines in the United States and why people did, or did not, comply during the lockdown days,” reports a new Ohio State University study released Wednesday.

“The analysis boiled down to whom study participants trusted most: scientists or President Donald Trump?” the study reported.

“People who expressed a great deal of faith in President Trump, who thought he was doing an effective job of guiding us through the pandemic, were less likely to socially distance,” says Russell Fazio, senior author professor of psychology at campus.

“In contrast, the people who expressed a great deal of trust in scientists showed the exact opposite pattern: They were more likely to engage in social distancing. We were getting two-sided messages at the time from our government officials and public health scientists, so we had these two sources that were, in effect, working in opposition to one another. That pointed to the politicization of the pandemic,” Mr. Fazio notes.

The study was published by PLOS One, a scientific journal published by the Public Library of Science.

A DELICIOUS IDEA

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has teamed up with American Express on a mission to save the nation’s beloved old restaurants doomed by lack of business due to COVID-19. The partnership plans to award $1 million to 25 historic and culturally significant U.S. restaurants that are “experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic” and need a boost to recover and find their future.

The public and restaurant owners themselves are welcome to nominate worthy candidates.

“We’re launching a national search for the cozy cafes, delicious dives, and other beloved restaurants that have stood the test of time and served their communities for decades,” the organizers say.

Curious? Find the details at SavingPlaces.org, under the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” heading. Don’t dilly dally, though. Nominations close March 9.

POLL DU JOUR

• 53% of U.S. adults say President Biden won the 2020 election “fairly”; 16% of Republicans, 47% of independents, 93% of Democrats, 76% of Blacks, 60% of Hispanics, 49% of men and 56% of women agree.

• 33% overall say the election was “stolen from Donald Trump“; 71% of Republicans, 35% of independents, 4% of Democrats, 7% of Blacks, 23% of Hispanics, 37% of men and 29% of women agree.

• 14% overall are “not sure” about the matter; 14% of Republicans, 18% of independents, 4% of Democrats, 17% of Blacks, 17% of Hispanics, 15% of men and 14% of women agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 19-22.

