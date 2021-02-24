House Democrats are facing blowback over their push to sideline conservative outlets accused of being among the worst purveyors of “disinformation” about the 2020 presidential election.

A constitutional scholar and Republicans plan to warn Democrats at a hearing Wednesday on “Disinformation and Extremism in the Media” that trying to censor outlets such as Fox, Newsmax and One American News Network is misguided and represents a threat to free speech and the free press.

Jonathan Turley, professor at The George Washington University Law School, plans to tell the committee that “history has shown that public or private censorship does not produce better speech.”

“It is a self-replicating and self-perpetuating path that only produces more censorship and more controlled speech,” Mr. Turley plans to say, according to his testimony. “I encourage you (indeed I implore you) not to proceed down that slippery slope toward censorship.”

He describes the letter from Ms. Eshoo and Mr. McNerney as “not just chilling; it is positively glacial” in regards to free speech and free press.

“The letter does not address long-standing objections to networks like CNN, MSNBC and others for pronounced bias and refuted stories,” he says. “There is a long list of such false stories. Some were corrected and some were not.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the committee’s ranking Republican, plans to tell her colleagues that “in all my time on this committee, there has never been a more obvious direct attack on the First Amendment,” “Public officials using their platform to pressure private companies to censor media outlets they disagree with—that sounds like actions from the Chinese Communist Party, not duly-elected representatives of the United States Congress,” she plans to say.

Ms. McMorris Rodgers is set to argue that the best disinfectant against more lies is more speech - not less.

The pushback comes after Reps. Anna G. Eshoo and Jerry McNerney, both California Democrats on the House committee, sent a letter to major cable providers and digital companies this week pressing them to explain the protocols they have had in place to stop lies and disinformation from being circulated on their platforms.

“Are you planning to continue carrying Fox News, OANN and Newsmax on your platform both now and beyond the renewal date?” they wrote. “If so, why?”

Democrats have signaled they feel they must act after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to protest the results of the 2020 election after former President Trump and his allies in the right-wing media ecosystem promoted the idea that the election was stolen via massive voter fraud and shady actors.

They have not directed their ire at left-wing outlets.

Ms. McMorris Rogers says the attack on the Capitol should be condemned, but that this push is something different.

“Every journalist—from MSNBC and CNN to the New York Times —should be concerned by the Majority’s actions,” Ms. McMorris Rodgers plans to say. “And anyone who values free speech and a free press should be worried.”

