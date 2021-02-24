LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Another Kentucky resident has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, authorities said.

Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton was charged on Tuesday with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; engaging in physical violence; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the FBI Louisville tweeted. He was expected to have an initial court appearance Wednesday,

The Courier-Journal reports he was the 12th Kentucky resident arrested. Two other residents from Owensboro were arrested earlier Tuesday.

Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Ray Vinson were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings and parading, demonstrating or picketing the Capitol buildings, the FBI said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.