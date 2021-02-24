RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - A man died and a woman was arrested after a shooting in Raytown early Wednesday, police said.

Police were called to a home after reports of gunfire about 2 a.m. Wednesday, said Capt. Dyon Harper, Raytown police spokesman.

Officers found the man shot when they arrived, He died later at a hospital, Harper said.

A woman who was seen leaving the shooting scene was arrested. Police have not detailed the relationship between the victim and the woman.

