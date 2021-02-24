PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man wanted in several jurisdictions has been apprehended by authorities more than two weeks after leading them on a chase in which he slowed long enough to hand off a child to their mother, police said Wednesday.

A news release from Petersburg police said Tavon Ford, 31, was arrested on Wednesday without incident by the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Ford is jailed without bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

According to police, officers tried to stop Ford on Feb. 6 when he led them on a chase in which he held a child outside the car window before he slowed down and handed the child to his mother.

Police didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking additional details.

Ford faces multiple charges in Petersburg, including felony child neglect and felony hit-and-run, according to police. He was also wanted in Chesterfield for failure to appear for driving on a suspended license, and in Richmond for probation violation for felony elude and driving on a suspended license.

Authorities in Henrico also wanted Ford for a number of charges including failure to appear for child support.

