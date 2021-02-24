A Virginia Beach-based sailor who died Monday shortly after testing positive for COVID-19 has been identified as Chief Petty Officer Justin Huf, 39, Navy officials confirmed.

A California resident, Chief Huf was assigned to the Navy’s Assault Craft Unit 4, based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Va.

He was quarantined on Feb. 16, 2020, after developing systems and admitted three days later to a hospital in Norfolk. Navy officials said he was in the hospital’s ICU unit at the time of his death.

“Our deepest condolences are with the family, friends and shipmates of Chief Petty Officer Huf during this extremely difficult time and we ask that their privacy be respected,” officials said.

Anyone who had been in contact with Chief Huf have been notified and are taken appropriate precautions, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.