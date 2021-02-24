A Senate panel postponed an expected vote Wednesday on the nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House budget office, another signal that President Biden’s nominee is in serious danger of not getting confirmed.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee was supposed to take up Ms. Tanden‘s nomination Wednesday morning but ended up postponing the meeting.

Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, said last week he would not support Ms. Tanden and no Republican senator has come forward since then to indicate that they will support her.

Democrats need every member of their caucus on nominations in the 50-50 Senate unless they can win bipartisan support.

Vice President Kamala Harris would break any ties.

Mr. Manchin and other senators have expressed concern about Ms. Tanden‘s past attacks on senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

The White House says they’re sticking by Ms. Tanden as the president’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), but that position is looking increasingly untenable.

“She has a broad spectrum of support, ranging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to labor unions, and has a strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden’s cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

