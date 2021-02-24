TikTok said Wednesday it tore down 347,225 videos in the second half of 2020 for U.S. election misinformation, disinformation and manipulated media.

The China-owned video app also removed 1.75 million accounts that it said were used for automation during the timeframe of the U.S. elections, according to TikTok’s “transparency report” for the final six months of 2020.

“We started our elections preparations in 2019 and built defenses based on industry learnings from the U.S. 2016 elections, but we also prepared for more domestic activity based on trends we’ve observed on how misleading content is created and spread online,” the TikTok report said. “Indeed, during the U.S. 2020 elections, we found that a significant portion of misinformation was driven by domestic users — real people.”

While TikTok was taking action against election-related content it deemed harmful, it was also engaged in a legal battle for survival against former President Trump. The Trump administration pursued a ban of TikTok’s app via executive order, which the company, its users and its owner ByteDance challenged in federal courts.

Earlier this month, President Biden’s administration filed a motion to hold the government’s case against TikTok before a federal appeals court in D.C. in abeyance, meaning paused, while it reviewed the merit of the Trump administration’s actions. The court granted the Biden administration’s motion and directed it to provide an update in April.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.