TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possessing illegal weapons.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Raymundo Lopez Casillas unlawfully possessed three machine guns, six pipe bombs and a firearm silencer.

Casillas previously pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of unregistered firearms.

In June 2019, Casillas discharged a firearm in his bedroom, prosecutors said.

The bullet traveled through the wall and struck his 17-year-old nephew in the head, killing the teenager.

While investigating the incident, authorities searched Casillas’ bedroom and reported finding found six pipe bombs, one fully automatic machine gun, two machine gun conversion devices and a firearm silencer.

All of those items are unlawful to possess without the proper registration, authorities said.

Additional items reportedly found in Casillas’ bedroom were 13 other firearms, a large amount of ammunition and high capacity magazines for guns.

