California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, President Biden’s pick for health and human services secretary, refused to answer lawmakers’ questions Wednesday whether he supported any restrictions on abortion and defended his record fighting against Little Sisters of the Poor, the pro-life religious order.

Under repeated questioning from Sen. Steve Daines, Montana Republican, about whether he thought any restrictions on abortion were necessary, Mr. Becerra did not directly answer.

“Could you name one abortion restriction that you might support?” Mr. Daines asked during a hearing on Mr. Becerra’s nomination.

“Senator, let me try to respond this way, I have tried to make sure on this important issue for so many people, where oftentimes again we have different views but deeply held views that I have tried to make sure that I am abiding by the law,” Mr. Becerra said. “Because whether it’s a particular restriction or whether it’s the whole idea of abortion, whether we agree or not, we have to come to some conclusion.”

Mr. Daines then interjected and asked whether Mr. Becerra would draw any line or any single restriction on abortion.

“You’re talking to the spouse of an OB-GYN, who for decades has practiced saving lives of women and babies,” Mr. Becerra answered. “And I can tell you that from the stories I’ve heard from Carolina, my wife, I know how hard many women struggle just to save the life of their baby.”

Mr. Becerra also defended his long-standing feud with nuns by insisting that he did not pick a fight with any religious order in response to senators’ questions.

Sen. John Thune, South Dakota Republican, said Mr. Becerra spent an “inordinate amount of time and effort suing pro-life organizations like Little Sisters of the Poor” and trying to expand abortion in the Golden State.

“I think the majority of the American people would not want their secretary of health and human services focused or fixated on expanding abortion when we’ve got all these public health issues to deal with,” Mr. Thune said. “So how do you assure us that that’s not going to be something that continues over from your time as attorney general?”

Mr. Becerra thanked Mr. Thune for asking the question and said he would be respectful of opposing views on abortion.

“I have never sued the nuns, any nuns,” Mr. Becerra said to Mr. Thune. “I have taken on the federal government, but I have never sued any affiliation of nuns and my actions have always been directed at the federal agencies because they have been trying to do things that are contrary to the law in California.”

California sued the Trump administration in 2017 over the federal government’s decision to exempt entities and individuals — including the nuns — with religious objections to a mandate forcing them to provide contraceptive coverage. Mr. Becerra’s battle with the Trump administration went all the way to the Supreme Court, where the Little Sisters also asked the Supreme Court to review California’s actions.

In July, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 for the Little Sisters in a different case involving Pennsylvania, and the justices ordered the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to reconsider its ruling in the Little Sisters’ case following the nuns’ triumph at the Supreme Court.

