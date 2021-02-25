Beavis and Butt-Head, the crude and lewd cartoon duo who made a stir with their debut on MTV in the early ‘90s, are returning in a new movie that will be the first for the franchise since 1996.

A currently untitled Beavis and Butt-Head movie is among several projects that Paramount Plus, a new streaming platform announced Wednesday, plans to make available to paid subscribers.

The announcement was accompanied by a short video teaser featuring the characters, two immature, incessantly laughing metalheads first made famous by the animated “Beavis and Butthead” series.

Created by Mike Judge, “Beavis and Butt-Head” originally aired on MTV from 1993 through 1997 prior to being rebooted more than a decade later for an eighth season that ran from 2011 through 2012.

“Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” the only full-length movie starring the duo, was released before the original MTV series ended, making the new film the first for them in a quarter-century.

Comedy Central announced in June that it was rebooting “Beavis and Butt-Head” with Mr. Judge and would be making two new seasons of the show in addition to unspecified spin-offs and specials.

Paramount Plus, or Paramount+, is being launched by ViacomCBS, Comedy Central and MTV’s parent company, and is set to include revamped versions of several additional popular series from the past.

Specifics about the new Beavis and Butt-Head film, like its title, cast and date of release, have not been announced, and a Comedy Central spokesperson said there are no further details to share.

Mr. Judge, 58, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The brains behind and voice of Beavis and Butt-Head, his other credits include “King of the Hill” and “Idiocracy,” among others.

Beavis and Butt-Head gained considerable attention upon first appearing on TV sets due in large part to the pair’s sophomoric jokes and behavior, including the former’s fondness for fire.

In late 1993, for example, a mother blamed “Beavis and Butt-Head” for a deadly fire set by her five-year-old son, a fan of the series. MTV subsequently announced it would remove references to fire from the show.

