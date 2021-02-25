D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that her sister, Mercia Bowser, died from complications related to the coronavirus.

The mayor described Mercia, who was 64, as a “loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.”

“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” Miss Bowser said in a statement.

The news came on the same day the District reached a grim milestone of 1,000 deaths due to the virus.

