CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former volunteer fire chief has been charged with stealing more than $133,000 from a West Virginia town.

Kenneth Richard Churning, 60, is accused of taking $133,454.58 from the Town of Sophia’s Volunteer Fire Department, according to a statement on Wednesday from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. He’s accused of taking $118,509 in ATM and cash withdrawals, $13,740 in cash back transactions and $1,205 in personal expense reimbursement from July 2017 through December2019, the statement said.

A Raleigh County grand jury indicted Churning based on testimony from investigators with the Auditor’s Office, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Churning has an attorney.

