House Democrats passed Thursday the Equality Act, taking their cues from President Biden as he pushes transgender rights to the forefront despite warnings of dire repercussions for religious freedom, women’s sports and parental rights.

The bill, which would add sex, gender identity and sexual orientation to the 1964 Civil Rights Act, was approved by 224-206, with three Republicans voting in favor of the measure, a drop from the eight who supported the measure in 2019.

The previous legislation had little chance with Republicans in charge of the Senate and President Trump in the White House, but Mr. Biden has already made transgender rights a priority, starting with a day-one executive order to combat discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

“Passing the Equality Act the last time was historic, a day of hope and happiness for millions,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her floor speech. “Now with a Democratic Senate majority and President Biden in the White House, and Vice President Harris there as well, we will pass it once more and we will never stop fighting until it becomes law.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley, Oregon Democrat, introduced last week the Senate companion bill, but the road through the 50-50 Senate remains fraught. Democrats would need 10 Republicans to stave off a filibuster, and they may have already lost their leading prospect.

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, told the Washington Blade that she would not co-sponsor the Senate bill — she was the only GOP co-sponsor in the previous Congress — saying that the bill’s authors had failed to address her concerns.

“There were certain provisions of the Equality Act which needed revision,” Ms. Collins said in the Wednesday article. “Unfortunately, the commitments that were made to me were not [given] last year.”

The Equality Act met with furious pushback from conservative groups as well as feminists and women’s sports advocates who said the measure would effectively eliminate female athletics by requiring schools and leagues to include biological males who identify as females.

“[T]his legislation would be devastating for women’s rights, forcing female athletes to compete against biological males and opening private women’s spaces to men, including bathrooms, locker rooms, and shelters,” said American Principles Project executive director Terry Schilling. “It would also deeply imperil every American’s First Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of religion.”

Conservatives pointed out that the bill specifically exempts itself from the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, raising fears that churches, religious schools and devout small-business owners could be sanctions for adhering to traditional beliefs.

“The Equality Act is a license for the government to discriminate against Americans who seek to live out their faith in their schools, businesses, and communities,” said Kelly Shackelford, president and CEO of the First Liberty Institute. “It guts the promise of the First Amendment that Congress shall make no law prohibiting the free exercise of religion.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, blasted the bill’s foes as “bigots,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned what he called “despicable comments by Republicans.”

“History is not kind to those who oppose or filibuster civil rights legislation and excuses won’t pass muster with future generations,” said Annise Parker, president of LGBTQ Victory Institute. “An overwhelming number of Americans support the Equality Act — including a majority of Republicans – and today the U.S. House voted for the will of the people. It is imperative senators be given that same opportunity to vote and understand that the history books will remember their decision.”

