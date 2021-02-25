PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) - A naked man who was knocking on doors at a South Florida apartment complex was shot on Wednesday by someone who then called 911 to turn himself in, police said.

The man was carrying a Bible and knocking on doors the Sunshine Garden Apartments when someone there shot him, Pembroke Pines police Major Al Xiques told the South Florida SunSentiniel.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police were already on their way to the area to investigate reports of a naked man when another 911 caller said he had just shot the man, police said.

“He wanted to surrender himself to police,” Xiques said. “He was detained by police and is being questioned.”

Officers found the man on the ground and bleeding, the newspaper reported.

The identities of the man and the confessed shooter have not yet been released.

