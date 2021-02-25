SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Scottsbluff man to prison after he was convicted of stealing money from an online campaign that claimed it would help the children of a woman killed in a crash.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports the judge sentenced Febronio Plasencio Jr., 37, on Feb. 12 to a year in prison after he was convicted of theft by taking, a misdemeanor. He’d previously been charged with the felony of theft by deception but agreed to plea deal that included the lesser charge and a requirement he pay more than $5,400 in restitution and write an apology letter.

Plasencio was arrested after Gering police began investigating a GoFundMe fundraiser for the three young children of Holly Heath. She died Dec. 5, 2019, after being injured in a crash.

Someone contacted police because of concerns the money wasn’t going toward the children, who were being cared for by Heath’s parents. An investigation showed Plasencio had been withdrawing money from the account and not giving it to the Heath family.

Plasencio should be eligible for release after serving about half his sentence.

