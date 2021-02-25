LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a Kentucky man to 36 years in prison on charges that included the sex trafficking of three victims, authorities said.

Prince Bixler, 41, of Lexington also was ordered on Wednesday to have 10 years of supervised release and to pay $333,100 in restitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Bixler was convicted last year of 15 felonies related to an extensive and violent sex and drug trafficking operation, the statement said. He forced young, drug-addicted women to prostitute and sell crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamines throughout the Lexington area, according to the statement.

Along with sex trafficking, Bixler was convicted of tampering with a witness, operating an unlawful prostitution business enterprise, distributing controlled substances and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Mr. Bixler was simply a predator in our community. This sentencing is a success in the fight against those who exploit the vulnerable and illustrates our dedication to bring these criminals to justice,” said FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge James “Robert” Brown Jr.

