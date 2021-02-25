Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, and Marie Newman, Illinois Democrat, may be neighbors — their House offices are across the hall from each other — but their neighborhood is unlikely to be confused with that of Mr. Rogers.

Ms. Newman placed a pink-and-blue transgender flag in front of her office Wednesday after Ms. Greene tried unsuccessfully to delay action on the Equality Act, which goes Thursday afternoon for a vote in the House.

“Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil,’” said Ms. Newman in a video tweet. “Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

A few hours later, Ms. Greene responded with a video showing her placing a sign outside her office door with the message, ““There are TWO genders: Male & Female. ‘Trust The Science!’”

“Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called ‘Equality’ Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms,” tweeted Ms. Greene. “Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Ms. Greene was promptly decried as insensitive and worse. Rep. Sean Casten, Illinois Democrat, said her display was “[s]ickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel,” given that Ms. Newman has spoken often about her transgender child.

Rep. Ted Lieu, California Democrat, tweeted, “Dear @RepMTG: Your sign is incorrect because it’s not what the science says.”

“This is sad and I’m sorry this happened,” tweeted Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Republican. “Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP.”

That wasn’t the only time the congresswomen sparred Wednesday over the Equality Act, which would bar discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

“Without the Equality Act, millions of Americans like my daughter can be denied housing, education, and more simply because they identify as transgender,” tweeted Ms. Newman with video of her floor speech. “I’m voting to pass the Equality Act for my daughter - the strongest, bravest person I know.”

Ms. Greene replied by tweeting, “As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”

The House passed the Equality Act in 2019, but it died in the Senate, which is likely to kill the bill again unless Democrats can muster 10 Republican votes to override a filibuster. President Biden supports the legislation.

