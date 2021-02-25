The Senate parliamentarian concluded Thursday that a federal minimum wage hike to $15 per hour would run afoul of chamber rules if Democrats include it in their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The ruling is a major blow to liberal Democrats, who have insisted that the $15-per-hour level be included in the legislation and immediately demanded that Senate Democrats push to overturn the ruling.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said Democrats were “very disappointed” in the decision.

“We are not going to give up the fight to raise the minimum wage to $15 to help millions of struggling American workers and their families,” Mr. Schumer said. “The American people deserve it, and we are committed to making it a reality.”

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernard Sanders of Vermont and other Democrats have said they think the wage hike is allowed under the fast-track budget process, known as reconciliation, that they’re using to thwart a possible GOP filibuster.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough apparently disagreed.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, said he was “very pleased” by Ms. McDonough’s ruling.

“This decision reinforces reconciliation cannot be used as a vehicle to pass major legislative change - by either party - on a simple majority vote,” Mr. Graham said. “This decision will, over time, reinforce the traditions of the Senate.”

The White House repeatedly said that President Biden supports a $15 minimum wage but that they would leave the legislative sausage-making up to Congress.

Democrats had hoped to use the budget process because under Senate rules things done that way can pass on a majority vote. Most other major legislative business can face a filibuster, which generally requires a 60-vote supermajority to clear the chamber.

Senate Democrats could try to overrule Ms. McDonough’s ruling, but White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said that wasn’t in the cards.

“We’re going to honor the rules of the Senate and work within that system to get this bill passed,” Mr. Klain said Wednesday on MSNBC.

Rep. Ro Khanna, California Democrat, demanded otherwise.

Mr. Khanna said such a weighty call shouldn’t come down to an “unelected parliamentarian.”

“This is an advisory, not a ruling,” Mr. Khanna said on Twitter. “VP Harris needs to disregard and rule a $15 minimum wage in order.”

House Democrats are hoping to pass their $1.9 trillion bill on Friday. For the moment, that package includes a gradual hike in the minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 by 2025.

House leaders could try to carve that section out and pass standalone legislation to increase the wage.

But that bill would have no chance of making it through the evenly divided Senate if it’s subject to the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

The Congressional Budget Office had calculated that a $15 minimum wage, when fully phased in by 2025, would sap 1.4 million jobs from the economy, though it would also raise wages for more than 25 million and lift 900,000 above the poverty line.

Ms. McDonough was playing referee under what’s known as the “Byrd Rule,” a 1980s construct of then-Sen. Robert C. Byrd, a West Virginia Democrat and master of Senate procedures. The rule requires that anything done under the cover of the budget must be central to the country’s fiscal situation.

Extraneous provisions can be struck by the motion of a single senator, and it requires 60 votes to waive the rule — the same threshold as a filibuster.

Debates over what is extraneous can grow heated, and Mr. Sanders and fellow Democrats have been lobbying Ms. McDonough to make their case.

To bolster his case, Mr. Sanders had the CBO prepare a report that found the wage hike would affect a wide range of government budget functions.

Specifically, the wage increase affected more of the budget than drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge or eliminating the Obamacare individual mandate tax penalty. Both of those policies were allowed in Republicans’ 2017 tax cut bill, which was also passed through reconciliation, and Mr. Sanders had argued that should pave the way for the wage hike to be allowed this year.

Even without the parliamentarian’s ruling, a $15 wage hike had already been in trouble.

In a Senate divided 50-50, with the GOP seemingly unified against a $15 rate, all Democrats would have to back the plan, with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris putting the policy over the top.

But Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, has signaled he is not comfortable with the $15 rate and has floated a hike to $11 instead. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona Democrat, is also not on board the $15 wage, according to liberal activist groups who are now targeting her with a pressure campaign.

Both Mr. Manchin and Ms. Sinema have indicated they would not support overturning a ruling from Ms. McDonough. That would require at least 50 votes, plus Ms. Harris’s tie-breaking vote if necessary.

On the right, meanwhile, Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and Mitt Romney this week proposed a $10 minimum wage, which would be tied to the approval of nationwide mandatory use of E-Verify, the government’s currently voluntary system for vetting new hires to make sure they are in the country legally and authorized to work.

In the wake of Thursday’s ruling, liberal activist groups were already demanding Senate Democrats use the so-called “nuclear option” shortcut to change Senate rules and eliminate the legislative filibuster — a defining feature of the upper chamber.

“If Senate Democrats don’t demonstrate courage, structural racism will continue to thwart progress in Congress,” said Kevin Kimble, member of the Just Democracy Coalition. “Today it’s the minimum wage. Tomorrow, the filibuster stands to block legislation on immigration, gun violence prevention, climate justice, voting rights and more.”

Eliminating the filibuster would not solve Democrats’ math problem on the $15 wage hike, given the opposition from Mr. Manchin and Ms. Sinema. But it could pave the way for passage of other items on progressives’ wish list.

