LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada man who recently confessed to killing three teenagers nearly 25 years ago has recanted his statement to police.

Willis Davis, 43, was charged with three counts of murder with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit murder after authorities said he gave police an unprompted confession earlier this month for the 1996 killings.

Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday his confession was false and that he made it to investigators while high on on PCP.

“I was out of my mind,” Davis said in a video call and phone interview from the Clark County Detention Center. “I really don’t even remember what I said. I’m trying to remember what I told police.”

Davis had told police he was a teen member of the GPK gang in when the three were shot dead in gang violence, according to his arrest report. It was unclear why Willis confessed.

Davis is accused of killing 18-year-old John Muldrow Jr., 15-year-old Xavier Crockett and 14-year-old Jason Moore.

The two-page arrest report does not say that Davis was impaired when he made the confession to police, the newspaper reported.

Police believe the confession made by Davis was legitimate, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said in a statement.

“All confessions that were given, at the time of the detective’s interview, were both vetted and corroborated based off of intimate knowledge of the crime only a guilty person would know,” he said. “At this time, there is no further information available to disseminate. This is to help protect the integrity of the case.”

