WILDWOOD, Mo. (AP) - One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Wildwood house in eastern Missouri, police there said.

Officers were called to the home just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, the St. Louis County Police Department said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man at the home who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found a second man suffering from a gunshot wound nearby. The second man is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

An investigation showed the two men arrived at the home, where there were at least four other people inside, police said. An argument ensued that led to shots being fired, according to police.

No arrests had been reported by Thursday morning.

Wildwood is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

