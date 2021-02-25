ATLANTA (AP) - A shooting on Interstate 20 near downtown Atlanta Thursday morning has forced all eastbound lanes to close, authorities said.

Atlanta police said a person was shot in a car near the Downtown Connector entrance, news outlets reported. The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately released.

The lanes were shut down around 5:45 a.m. Thursday. It’s unclear when they will reopen.

This is the second shooting to occur on a major Atlanta interstate this month. On Feb. 10, one person was fatally shot and another was wounded on I-85 near the I-75 connection in Midtown.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.