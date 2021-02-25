FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, say a prison inmate has been charged in a cold case rape from more than three decades ago.

The Fayetteville Observer reported Wednesday that Timothy Kurt Ragler, 55, faces charges including first-degree rape and and kidnapping.

Authorities say the assault occurred in 1990. Police said the victim was walking to her vehicle after leaving work when Ragler attacked. The initial investigation was stymied because of the limitations at the time in DNA technology.

Police said that recently tested DNA identified him as the assailant. He is already serving life imprisonment for unrelated sexual assault crimes in Cumberland County in 1990, according to court records. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.

