Sen. Rand Paul unloaded rhetorical bombs on “the left that went nuts over hydroxychloroquine” Thursday during a Senate hearing for Dr. Rachel Levine’s assistant secretary of health nomination.

The Kentucky Republican told the transgender official that a confirmation vote would not be coming from him after an exchange on the use of hormone therapy and irreversible measures for transgender children.

“American culture is now normalizing the idea that minors can be given hormones,” Mr. Paul said. “Do you believe minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision of changing one’s sex?”

The Biden administration’s nominee responded with a firm commitment to “working with you and your office and coming to your office to discuss the particulars of the standards of care for transgender medicine” if confirmed.

Mr. Paul was not impressed with the answer by Pennsylvania’s current secretary of health.

“I find it ironic that the left that went nuts over hydroxychloroquine being used possibly for COVID are not alarmed that these hormones are being used off-label,” he said. “There’s no long-term studies. We don’t know what happens to them. We do know that there are dozens and dozens of people who’ve been through this who regret this happened. A permanent change happened to them and, you know, if you’ve ever been around children, 14-year-olds can’t make this decision.”

The senator then pivoted to overseas developments in which kids as young as 4 years old now find themselves enmeshed in transgender issues.

“In the gender dysphoria clinic in England, 10% of the kids are between the ages of 3 and 10,” Mr. Paul continued. “We should be outraged that someone is talking to a 3-year-old about changing their sex. I can’t vote for you if you can’t make a decision on that.”

The LGBTQ Victory Institute blasted the senator for his exchange.

“His remarks echo the talking points of the same organizations who said gay men deserved AIDS and that LGBTQ people should be criminalized,” Ruben Gonzales said in a statement, The Daily Beast reported. “He explicitly attacked vulnerable trans youth for his own perceived political gain and it was a disgrace.”

Sen. @RandPaul: “You’re willing to let a minor take things to prevent their puberty, and you think they get back?! …



None of these drugs have been approved for this. They’re all being used off-label… There’s no long-term studies. We don’t know what happens to them!” pic.twitter.com/jI9zQlmNN4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 25, 2021

