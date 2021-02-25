The Trump administration’s deregulatory push that President Biden ended on his first day in office helped generate approximately $160 billion in total savings, according to a new analysis that comes as Mr. Biden paves the way for more-aggressive regulations.

Mr. Biden is trying for a clean break from the former president, pausing Trump-era deregulatory moves on issues ranging from drug prices to showerhead water flow. He is signaling a more far-reaching agenda in other areas.

“Biden has jettisoned … most of what Trump put in place,” said Clyde Wayne Crews, vice president for policy and a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. “It’s very difficult to imagine there being another administration that would be quite so aggressive in doing the things [President Donald Trump] did, so I do give a lot of credit to the [Trump] administration.”

Mr. Trump’s moves on the “regulatory budget” resulted in between $155 billion and $165 billion of net savings from 2017 to 2021, according to a report from the American Action Forum (AAF), a center-right think tank.

“The regulatory budget was very meaningful,” said Dan Bosch, the group’s director of regulatory policy and author of the report. “The range is in terms of economic impact, which is almost entirely borne by the private sector.”

Mr. Trump had issued an executive order requiring a “one in, two out” rule for new regulations and imposing financial caps on how much new regulations could cost.

Mr. Biden rescinded the executive order on his first day in office, saying that his administration needs flexibility to use regulations to tackle major issues like COVID-19, the economy, racial justice and climate change.

The AAF report also estimated that the Trump administration added an average of $10 billion annually in new regulatory costs, compared to an annual average of $111 billion over former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office.

Mr. Trump’s own Office of Management and Budget pegged the savings on regulatory costs at closer to $200 billion from 2017 to 2020, including $144 billion in 2020 alone.

The previous administration said instead of a two-to-one ratio, it actually eliminated 5.5 regulations for every new one added.

Mr. Bosch said Mr. Trump’s implementation of the directive was ultimately a mixed bag, and that the administration looked the other way when it came to more costly rules in areas like immigration.

“One in, two out — it’s a simple soundbite to explain the general approach, but in how it actually worked it was very complicated and ultimately not that effective and meaningful,” he said. “It wasn’t counting apples to apples and it didn’t require that regulations be specifically accompanied by repeal[s].”

Still, he said it’s difficult to find another administration in the modern era that tackled regulations the way the Trump administration did.

“I wager in saying that going back in the modern era of presidents, even back through Reagan, this is probably the most deregulatory administration we’ve seen in terms of being able to quantify the economic savings that it produced,” Mr. Bosch said.

The actual savings, whether it’s $160 billion or $200 billion, are relatively small in the context of a $21 trillion-plus U.S. economy and a $4 trillion-plus federal budget.

But the private sector had cheered Mr. Trump’s moves on deregulation, saying businesses welcomed any way to cut down on the federal red tape that companies must navigate.

As is typical with new administrations, Mr. Biden announced a temporary freeze and review of regulations that had been finalized by Mr. Trump’s team. He also directed federal agencies to review existing orders and regulations that might be in conflict with his stated goals of combating climate change.

To that end, the Department of Energy is reviewing Trump-era rules that could allow for heavier water flow from showerheads and in washing machines and dishwashers.

Low-flow showers, toilets and dishwashers became a persistent focus of Mr. Trump during his time in office.

“Remember the dishwasher? You’d press it, boom! There’d be like an explosion. Five minutes later you open it up, the steam pours out,” Mr. Trump said in December 2019. “Now you press it 12 times. Women tell me … you know, they give you four drops of water.”

Mr. Biden’s regulatory freeze also delayed the implementation of a rule to make community health centers pass along savings from discounted drug prices to lower-income patients.

The National Association of Community Health Centers had opposed the original Trump administration rule, saying it was redundant and imposed standards the health centers were already mandated to meet.

In signing the order undoing “one in, two out” and Mr. Trump’s “regulatory budget,” Mr. Biden said it’s the policy of his administration to use “available tools” to tackle urgent challenges facing the country.

“To tackle these challenges effectively, executive departments and agencies must be equipped with the flexibility to use robust regulatory action to address national priorities,” the president said. “This order revokes harmful policies and directives that threaten to frustrate the federal government’s ability to confront these problems, and empowers agencies to use appropriate regulatory tools to achieve these goals.”

Advocacy groups say they’re all-in for a new, more expansive use of the federal government’s regulatory power.

Green groups have praised Mr. Biden for executive actions thus far, including moves to stop new energy leases on federal land and step up federal procurement of electric vehicles.

“Biden’s all-out climate mobilization is off to a great start with these executive orders — now every federal agency and Congress must do their part too,” said Jamal Raad, executive director of the group Evergreen Action.

Mr. Crews of the Competitive Enterprise Institute said that sort of attitude is short-sighted.

“I don’t think progressives think regulations have any cost,” he said. “They always claim a net benefit, which means there’s no stopping point; there’s no governor or brake.”

Mr. Bosch said Mr. Biden sent a clear signal about his plans by outlining a desire to achieve policy goals through regulation, and prioritizing difficult-to-quantify benefits.

“So things like effects on climate change and dealing with racial disparities and inequality — those kinds of things,” he said. “To me, that was a very big signal that they intend to use regulation as their chief means of implementing their agenda.”

Adam White, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, said the executive moves could crowd out Congress’s willingness to act on major issues, even with unified Democratic control of Washington.

“The first 100 days really used to be a legislative agenda,” Mr. White said. “Now it’s mostly a presidential administrative agenda.”

He said a president’s willingness to take action can become an impetus for Congress to sit back and defer, rather than take politically risky votes.

“The president’s administrative agenda is largely crowding out any kind of legislative agenda, other than the COVID relief bill,” he said. “If you have an ambitious EPA agenda on climate policy, for example, which Democrat wants to compromise and expose him or herself to a primary challenger in just two years?”

