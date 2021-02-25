Former President Donald Trump on Thursday night endorsed Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas for reelection, his first endorsement since leaving office.

“Jerry Moran is doing a terrific job for the wonderful people of Kansas. Strong on Military, Vets, the Border, and our Second Amendment, Jerry has my Complete and Total Endorsement for his re-election in 2022!” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Mr. Moran has not been viewed as a particularly strong Trump stalwart. He voted to uphold President Joe Biden’s Electoral College winning results on Jan. 6, and was critical of Mr. Trump‘s role in the riot at the Capitol on that day.

“President Trump was wrong to continue to spread allegations of widespread [election] fraud and not immediately discourage the reprehensible and unpatriotic behavior,” Mr. Moran said.

The senator said he voted to acquit Mr. Trump at his Senate impeachment trial this month “because former President Trump is no longer in office.”

Mr. Trump will make his first public appearance on Sunday, when he delivers a speech at the annual CPAC conference in Orlando, Florida. He’s expected to criticize Mr. Biden’s policies and make clear that he is still the leader of the Republican Party.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has denounced Mr. Trump for inciting the riot, told Fox News on Thursday that he would support Mr. Trump if he is the GOP nominee for president in 2024.

