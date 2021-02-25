A U.S. military airstrike on Thursday hit a compound belonging to an Iran-backed militia inside Syria, Reuters reported, citing unnamed American officials.

The reported strike on a Syrian compound was approved by President Biden, Reuters said, and comes on the heels of a string of recent rocket attacks against U.S. personnel stationed in Iraq.

American lawmakers and other observers have blamed Iran and its proxy groups for those attacks.

The airstrike also comes at a delicate diplomatic moment between Washington and Tehran, with the Biden administration trying to restart talks with Iran over its nuclear program. Iran, meanwhile, has brushed off the U.S. diplomatic overtures and threatened to ramp up its uranium enrichment to almost weapons-grade levels.

There are between 500 and 1,000 U.S. troops stationed inside Syria.

