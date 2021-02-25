Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told lawmakers Thursday that the government was aware that armed extremists were planning mayhem at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but the intelligence grossly underestimated the scope of the attack.



Chief Pittman said had there been better intelligence, she would likely have suggested former Vice President Mike Pence not come to the Capitol to oversee the certification of the presidential election results. Mr. Pence was a target of the insurrectionists angry over former President Trump’s loss in the November election.



“The [Capitol Police’s] preparations were based on the information it gathered from its law enforcement partners like the FBI and others within the intelligence community, none of which indicated that a mass insurrection of this scale would occur at the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” she said in testimony before the House Appropriations Committee.



Chief Pittman is the latest Capitol security official to blame the intelligence agencies for the attack, in which a violent pro-Trump mob overwhelmed law enforcement and breached the building.



Earlier this week, her predecessor, former Chief Steven Sund, and the former House and Senate sergeants-at-arms told a Senate committee that the intelligence community missed warning signs ahead of the attack.



The FBI and other law enforcement agencies did not include a specific credible threat that the Capitol would be under attack, Chief Pittman told lawmakers.



She saw four intelligence assessments leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, but only the final bulletin warned that members of militias, White supremacists and other extremist groups would be participating in a pro-Trump rally and planned to be armed, according to her testimony.



But Chief Pittman said the intelligence did not accurately forecast the size of the attack, warning of a protest, but not a coordinated attack.



“Indeed, the United States Secret Service brought the vice president to the Capitol for the election certification that day because they were also unaware of any specific credible threat of that magnitude,” she said.



A second Capitol security official also pointed a finger at the government intelligence agencies.



Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett, in his testimony before the same committee, said the intelligence bulletins often contradicted each other.



For example, he said, one bulletin suggested that protesters would become violent. But a later one assessed the protests to be similar to previous pro-Trump rallies, which were not violent.



“The intelligence provided to the Capitol Police and other law enforcement did not anticipate a coordinated attack,” he said. “Warnings should not be qualified or hidden.”

