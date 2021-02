President Biden said Friday he authorized air strikes against Iranian-backed militia in Syria to send a message that Tehran “can’t act with impunity.”

“You can’t act with impunity,” Mr. Biden told reporters on a trip to Texas. “Be careful.”

U.S. forces on Thursday struck a location in Syria used by Iranian-backed militia groups, in response to recent rocket attacks on American forces in the region.

