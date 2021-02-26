BOSTON (AP) - A bookkeeper has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for embezzling more than $1.5 million from two employers, federal prosecutors said.

Jessica Greenan, 42, of Barnstable, embezzled more than $1.1 million from a Cape Cod store from October 2014 until she was fired in March 2018 by wiring funds from the store’s bank account to pay personal credit card bills on more than 500 occasions, according to a statement Thursday from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

After she was fired from that job, she got a position as the bookkeeper for a construction company in August 2018 and immediately began stealing company funds, prosecutors said. She stole almost $400,000 by wiring payments from a company bank account to pay personal credit card bills, making unauthorized charges to a company credit card, and using company money to pay car loans, authorities said.

She also failed to pay taxes on the stolen money, prosecutors said.

She pleaded guilty in two separate cases to multiple counts of wire fraud and other offenses.

In addition to five years and 10 months in prison, she was ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution, more than $400,000 to the IRS and forfeit two vehicles.

