The executive director of the D.C. Lottery stepped down from her position Friday, citing family issues she needs to handle.

“Due to unforeseen personal issues, it has become necessary that I permanently return to my home state of Massachusetts to best support mounting family needs,” Beth Bresnahan wrote in her resignation letter submitted in January.

Ms. Bresnahan was appointed to the top role in 2018 and said “it has been an honor” to lead the agency. The news was first reported by WAMU journalist Tom Sherwood.

Her departure comes roughly one week after Jeffrey DeWitt announced his resignation as the city’s chief financial officer.

Both Ms. Bresnahan and Mr. DeWitt were supposed to testify about agency operations before the D.C. Council on March 10. The Office of the Chief Financial Officer did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Friday regarding who will testify on their behalf.

